Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Illumina stock opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.09. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

