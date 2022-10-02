ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ IPA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 6,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,227. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 117.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

