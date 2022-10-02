Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immutep alerts:

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 29,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.