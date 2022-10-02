Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,204 shares of company stock worth $11,677,586. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.