Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,930. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.57 billion during the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.