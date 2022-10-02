Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.4 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.
