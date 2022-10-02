Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.4 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.