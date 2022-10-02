Infinity Esaham Trading Down 2.6% This Week (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $3,066.25 and $44.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Esaham coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Coin Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927.
Buying and Selling Infinity Esaham
