Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 26,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.97 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

