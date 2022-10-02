Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Purchases £9,720 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

MSI stock opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,063.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.23).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

