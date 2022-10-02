Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Purchases £9,720 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($11,744.80).
MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance
MSI stock opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,063.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.23).
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
