Insider Buying: Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Acquires C$18,000.00 in Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,400.

Shares of TSE UNI opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.60. Unisync Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$45.63 million and a PE ratio of -14.12.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

