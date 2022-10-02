Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$52,811.22 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$52,811.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,616.17.

Bryan Dozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

GXE stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

