Insider Selling: Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE) Director Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) Director Maria Virginia Anzola sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,200.

Voyager Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

VONE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. Voyager Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

