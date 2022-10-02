Insider Selling: Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE) Director Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) Director Maria Virginia Anzola sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,200.
Voyager Metals Trading Down 4.5 %
VONE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. Voyager Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.
About Voyager Metals
