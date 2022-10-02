Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.54. 741,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,320. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.83. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

