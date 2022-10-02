Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 201,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,022,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

