International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 826,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 520.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,267,000 after buying an additional 6,276,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3,283.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 949,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

