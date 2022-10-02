International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 306.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

