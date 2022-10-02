International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $112.00 at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

IBM opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

