International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $8.01 on Friday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPCFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

