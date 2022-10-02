InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

IPVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 78,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 665,402 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $488,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

