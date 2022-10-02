Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,410,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,822 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

