Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average of $310.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

