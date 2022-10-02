Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Reduced by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

