iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,485,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.