iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.57% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $70,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,256.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.28. 2,719,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,455. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $130.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.