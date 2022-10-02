iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGIB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $60.27.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
