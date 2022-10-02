iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

