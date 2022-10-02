iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

