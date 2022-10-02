iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.