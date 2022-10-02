iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57.

