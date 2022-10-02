iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 1,917,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

