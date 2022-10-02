iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

