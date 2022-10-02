iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 4,205,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,411. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

