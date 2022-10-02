iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Decreased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

