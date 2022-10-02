iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Savant Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $78,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

QUAL opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.