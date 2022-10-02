iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $280,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.