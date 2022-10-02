iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.58 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

