iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.40. 2,238,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,532. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.