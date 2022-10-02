iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

