iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437,411 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11,657.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 489,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.92. 40,643,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,896. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

