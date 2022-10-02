iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. 2,366,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average is $246.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

