iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,546. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

