iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.02. 582,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,792. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

