iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,810. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

