iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 175,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iSpecimen Stock Down 0.6 %

ISPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,470. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a negative net margin of 84.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their price target on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

