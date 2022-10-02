Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.01. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

