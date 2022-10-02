ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.82.
About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.