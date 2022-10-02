ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

