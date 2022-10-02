IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXAQ. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,594,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IX Acquisition by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IXAQ remained flat at $9.94 during midday trading on Friday. IX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

