Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

