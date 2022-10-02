Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

