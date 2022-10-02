Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.56 or 0.00111649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.