Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 104,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

